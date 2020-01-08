Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $331,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

