Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 805 ($10.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 757.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 749.21. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock has a market cap of $219.11 million and a P/E ratio of 26.22.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

