Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

VEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.93. The stock has a market cap of $584.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.30 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.40 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

