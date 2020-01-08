Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

VEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.93. The stock has a market cap of $584.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.30 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.40 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Recommendations for Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phoenix Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Phoenix Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Incyte’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Incyte’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics
Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report