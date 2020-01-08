Traders Buy High Volume of Signet Jewelers Put Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 25,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 729% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,020 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

SIG opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $601,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

