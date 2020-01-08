Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,119 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,839% compared to the average volume of 264 put options.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $585,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,280,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,909,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,212,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of CY stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

