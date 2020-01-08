IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, 25,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 14,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68.

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:IGX)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

