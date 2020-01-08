Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.40. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.90 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total value of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

