Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $329.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.52 and its 200 day moving average is $311.04. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total transaction of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $504,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Illumina by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

