UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Shares Up 55%

UPD Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:UPDC) shot up 55% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 151,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,748% from the average session volume of 8,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC)

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.