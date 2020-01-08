WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON MRW opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.54) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.79.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

