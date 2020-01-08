Aegis Begins Coverage on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.68. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $13.48.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

