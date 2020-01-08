Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Shares Down 4%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, 114,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 178,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

