Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,843 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,456% compared to the typical volume of 346 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

