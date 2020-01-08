Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 893.60 ($11.75).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 811.29 ($10.67) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 799.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 702.46. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

