Elanco Animal Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,882 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 181 put options.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,910 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after buying an additional 265,051 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 489,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

