The GEO Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,763 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 614 put options.

NYSE GEO opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $219,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

