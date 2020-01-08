Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neenah (NYSE:NP) to Hold

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

NP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

