Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 109.13.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

