Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $283,271.40. Insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

