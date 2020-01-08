National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

