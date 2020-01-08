ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$9.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded ARC Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.51. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.