National Bank Financial Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.99. The stock has a market cap of $296.77 million and a P/E ratio of 39.61. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$378.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.5891583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.