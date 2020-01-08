New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE NEWR opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.61 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in New Relic by 7,220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Relic by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 93.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $30,965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

