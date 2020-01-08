Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,789 shares of company stock worth $4,849,229. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after acquiring an additional 735,992 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

