Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.44.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$21.17 and a 12 month high of C$26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.37.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $158,031 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

