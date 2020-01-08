Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$798.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

