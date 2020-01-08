NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

NSTRY stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

