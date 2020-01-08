Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,363,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 350,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 165,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.