Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,363,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 350,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 165,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phoenix Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Phoenix Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Incyte’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Incyte’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics
Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Deutsche Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report