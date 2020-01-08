Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.61. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$43.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.17. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6489699 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.10%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total value of C$917,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Insiders have sold a total of 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

