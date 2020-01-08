FY2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535,990 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,269,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,564,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

