Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.87. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMP. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after buying an additional 635,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,504,000 after buying an additional 266,049 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

