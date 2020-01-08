Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EONGY. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.