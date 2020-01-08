Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

CHKP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,765,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,085,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,535,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.