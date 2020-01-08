National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

NYSE:STN opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 49.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stantec by 43.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

