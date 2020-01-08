Bryce Blair Acquires 385 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Bryce Blair acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $14,922.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PHM opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

