North American Construction Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE NOA opened at C$15.63 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.89.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.