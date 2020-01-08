East West Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

