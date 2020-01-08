Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells $11,337.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 300 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $11,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raymond F. O’conor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Raymond F. O’conor sold 300 shares of Arrow Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $562.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

