Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter McKenzie Buys 3,012 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) insider Peter McKenzie purchased 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.25 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,801.00 ($9,078.72).
Supply Network Limited has a 12 month low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of A$4.48 ($3.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Supply Network Company Profile
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.