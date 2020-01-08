Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter McKenzie Buys 3,012 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) insider Peter McKenzie purchased 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.25 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,801.00 ($9,078.72).

Supply Network Limited has a 12 month low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of A$4.48 ($3.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited engages in the provision of aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. It sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

