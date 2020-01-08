Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).
  • On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Shares of VG8 opened at A$2.29 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Vgi Partners Asian has a fifty-two week low of A$2.27 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

