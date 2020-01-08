Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($14.35) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Beigene in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($14.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($14.53). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.78.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beigene by 189.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 25.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $718,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

