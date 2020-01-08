Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,979,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,670,811.92.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

OM stock opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

