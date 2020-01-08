Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $141.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 49.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $20,771,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

