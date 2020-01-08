State Street Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE:STT opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

