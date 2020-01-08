Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $9,394,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 597,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

