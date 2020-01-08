Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMI. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

