InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InVitae in a report released on Sunday, January 5th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.38). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in InVitae in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

