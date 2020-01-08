ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ARC Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

AETUF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

