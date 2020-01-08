ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Shares of ZovioInc . stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. ZovioInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $6,118,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.