FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$465.16 million.

